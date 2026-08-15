About
Contact Us
Three departments, three numbers. Here is who handles what.
Departments
General and Audience Services
Programming questions, something you heard on air, and anything that does not belong to the other two.
- Phone
- 531-299-0299
toll free 877-915-KIOS
- listener@kios.org
Member Services
Your membership and your gift. Change your address, your card, or the amount you give each month.
- Phone
- 531-299-9785
- membership@kios.org
Underwriting
For businesses and organizations sponsoring the station. Underwriting is read on air rather than donated.
- Phone
- 531-299-9290
- underwriting@kios.org
If no one answers, or something cannot wait, reach General and Audience Services.
Where We Are
KIOS-FM broadcasts from the Career Center in the Omaha Public Schools Teacher and Administration Center, and has since 1975.
KIOS-FM
3230 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68131
Looking for something else
National Programs
NPR
National Public Radio
635 Massachusetts Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
202-513-2000
APM
American Public Media
Producer of national news and music programming.americanpublicmedia.org
PRX
The Public Radio Exchange
Distributes several of the programs KIOS carries.prx.org