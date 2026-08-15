© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
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About

Contact Us

Three departments, three numbers. Here is who handles what.

Call 531-299-0299 Email the Station

Departments

General and Audience Services

Programming questions, something you heard on air, and anything that does not belong to the other two.

Phone
531-299-0299
toll free 877-915-KIOS
Email
listener@kios.org

Member Services

Your membership and your gift. Change your address, your card, or the amount you give each month.

Phone
531-299-9785
Email
membership@kios.org
Update your information

Underwriting

For businesses and organizations sponsoring the station. Underwriting is read on air rather than donated.

Phone
531-299-9290
Email
underwriting@kios.org
About underwriting

If no one answers, or something cannot wait, reach General and Audience Services.

Where We Are

KIOS-FM broadcasts from the Career Center in the Omaha Public Schools Teacher and Administration Center, and has since 1975.

KIOS-FM
3230 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68131

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National Programs

NPR

National Public Radio

635 Massachusetts Ave. N.W.
Washington, DC 20001
202-513-2000

npr.org

APM

American Public Media

Producer of national news and music programming.

americanpublicmedia.org

PRX

The Public Radio Exchange

Distributes several of the programs KIOS carries.

prx.org