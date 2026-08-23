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Omaha Public Radio

Programs on KIOS 91.5

Everything KIOS puts on the air, in one place. Pick a kind of show, or a day of the week, and find your next one.

Kind of show
Any day

Made in Omaha

AmbiologyAmbiologySundays at 10 p.m. The Atomic HourThe Atomic HourSaturdays at 8 p.m. Blues at SundownBlues at SundownMondays at 7 p.m. HeartbeatHeartbeatTuesdays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. Jazz with Chris CookeJazz with Chris CookeTuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Jazz with Mike JacobsJazz with Mike JacobsWednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. KIOS at the MoviesKIOS at the MoviesFridays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. KIOS ProfilesKIOS ProfilesWednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. The Last CallThe Last CallSaturdays at 10 p.m. Live & LocalLive & LocalWeekdays at 7:44 a.m. during Morning Edition and 3:44 p.m. during All Things Considered Lives with Stuart ChittendenLives with Stuart ChittendenSundays at 9 a.m. More Than HashtagsMore Than HashtagsThursdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., about every other month Mundo LatinoMundo LatinoSundays at 9 p.m. The Omaha SoundThe Omaha SoundSaturdays at 9 p.m.

News

All Things ConsideredAll Things ConsideredWeekdays, 3 to 5:30 p.m. All Things Considered WeekendAll Things Considered WeekendSaturdays and Sundays, 4 to 5 p.m. BBC NewshourBBC NewshourWeekdays at 2 p.m. BBC OSBBC OSWeekdays at 11 a.m. BBC The NewsroomBBC The NewsroomMonday through Thursday at 1 p.m. BBC World ServiceBBC World ServiceOvernight, every night Inside EuropeInside EuropeSundays, 6 to 7 a.m. MarketplaceMarketplaceWeekdays, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Morning EditionMorning EditionWeekdays at 4 a.m. Weekend Edition SaturdayWeekend Edition SaturdaySaturdays, 7 to 9 a.m. Weekend Edition SundayWeekend Edition SundaySundays, 7 to 9 a.m.

Talk and Ideas

1A1AWeekdays at 9 a.m. Commonwealth Club of CaliforniaCommonwealth Club of CaliforniaThursdays, noon to 1 p.m. Fresh AirFresh AirWeekdays, 6 to 7 p.m. How I Built ThisHow I Built ThisSundays, 11 a.m. to noon On PointOn PointWeekdays at 10 a.m. On the MediaOn the MediaSundays at 10 a.m. Planet MoneyPlanet MoneySundays, 11 a.m. to noon ThroughlineThroughlineSundays at noon

Science and Tech

Big Picture ScienceBig Picture ScienceSaturdays, 2 to 3 p.m. CrowdScienceCrowdScienceMondays, 1:30 to 2 p.m. DiscoveryDiscoveryTuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Health CheckHealth CheckThursdays, 1:30 to 2 p.m. RadiolabRadiolabWednesdays at noon Science FridayScience FridayFridays at 1 p.m. Tech LifeTech LifeWednesdays, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Stories and Culture

A Way with WordsA Way with WordsSaturdays, noon to 1 p.m. Bullseye with Jesse ThornBullseye with Jesse ThornSaturdays, 9 to 10 a.m. City Arts and LecturesCity Arts and LecturesFridays, noon to 1 p.m. Live Wire with Luke BurbankLive Wire with Luke BurbankSaturdays, 6 to 7 p.m. The Moth Radio HourThe Moth Radio HourTuesdays at noon The Splendid TableThe Splendid TableSaturdays, 1 to 2 p.m. This American LifeThis American LifeSaturdays at 11 a.m. This Old House Radio HourThis Old House Radio HourSaturdays, 5 to 6 p.m. Travel with Rick StevesTravel with Rick StevesSaturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!Mondays at noon and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Music

Afropop WorldwideAfropop WorldwideSundays at 3 p.m. American RoutesAmerican RoutesSundays, 5 to 7 p.m. Conversations from the World CafeConversations from the World CafeSundays, 7 to 8 p.m. The International Americana Music ShowThe International Americana Music ShowSundays, 1 to 2 p.m. Jazz with Jana Lee RossJazz with Jana Lee RossFridays at 9 p.m. Jazz with John HillJazz with John HillWeeknights at 9 p.m. Music from the Hearts of SpaceMusic from the Hearts of SpaceSundays, 11 p.m. to midnight Ozark Highlands RadioOzark Highlands RadioSundays at 2 p.m. Sound OpinionsSound OpinionsSundays, 8 to 9 p.m. Tiny Desk RadioTiny Desk RadioSaturdays, 7 to 8 p.m.

See the full schedule