Omaha Public Radio
Programs on KIOS 91.5
Everything KIOS puts on the air, in one place. Pick a kind of show, or a day of the week, and find your next one.
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Made in Omaha
AmbiologySundays at 10 p.m. The Atomic HourSaturdays at 8 p.m. Blues at SundownMondays at 7 p.m. HeartbeatTuesdays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m. Jazz with Chris CookeTuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Jazz with Mike JacobsWednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. KIOS at the MoviesFridays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. KIOS ProfilesWednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. The Last CallSaturdays at 10 p.m. Live & LocalWeekdays at 7:44 a.m. during Morning Edition and 3:44 p.m. during All Things Considered Lives with Stuart ChittendenSundays at 9 a.m. More Than HashtagsThursdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., about every other month Mundo LatinoSundays at 9 p.m. The Omaha SoundSaturdays at 9 p.m.
News
All Things ConsideredWeekdays, 3 to 5:30 p.m. All Things Considered WeekendSaturdays and Sundays, 4 to 5 p.m. BBC NewshourWeekdays at 2 p.m. BBC OSWeekdays at 11 a.m. BBC The NewsroomMonday through Thursday at 1 p.m. BBC World ServiceOvernight, every night Inside EuropeSundays, 6 to 7 a.m. MarketplaceWeekdays, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Morning EditionWeekdays at 4 a.m. Weekend Edition SaturdaySaturdays, 7 to 9 a.m. Weekend Edition SundaySundays, 7 to 9 a.m.
Talk and Ideas
Science and Tech
Stories and Culture
A Way with WordsSaturdays, noon to 1 p.m. Bullseye with Jesse ThornSaturdays, 9 to 10 a.m. City Arts and LecturesFridays, noon to 1 p.m. Live Wire with Luke BurbankSaturdays, 6 to 7 p.m. The Moth Radio HourTuesdays at noon The Splendid TableSaturdays, 1 to 2 p.m. This American LifeSaturdays at 11 a.m. This Old House Radio HourSaturdays, 5 to 6 p.m. Travel with Rick StevesSaturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!Mondays at noon and Saturdays at 10 a.m.
Music
Afropop WorldwideSundays at 3 p.m. American RoutesSundays, 5 to 7 p.m. Conversations from the World CafeSundays, 7 to 8 p.m. The International Americana Music ShowSundays, 1 to 2 p.m. Jazz with Jana Lee RossFridays at 9 p.m. Jazz with John HillWeeknights at 9 p.m. Music from the Hearts of SpaceSundays, 11 p.m. to midnight Ozark Highlands RadioSundays at 2 p.m. Sound OpinionsSundays, 8 to 9 p.m. Tiny Desk RadioSaturdays, 7 to 8 p.m.