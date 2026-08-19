Local Programs
Live & Local
Daily conversations with the people running, making and changing things in Omaha.
On air Weekdays at 7:44 a.m. during Morning Edition and 3:44 p.m. during All Things Considered
Latest Episodes
Every episode, with audio, is on the episodes page.
About the Program
A daily conversation with the folks doing the work that shapes our city. The arts, health care, schools, city hall, and the nonprofits holding a lot of it together.
Hosted by Mike Hogan, every weekday morning during Morning Edition and again in the afternoon during All Things Considered.