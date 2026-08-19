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Live & Local

Daily conversations with the people running, making and changing things in Omaha.

On air Weekdays at 7:44 a.m. during Morning Edition and 3:44 p.m. during All Things Considered

Live and Local

Latest Episodes

Every episode, with audio, is on the episodes page.

Browse Every Episode Listen on Apple Podcasts

About the Program

A daily conversation with the folks doing the work that shapes our city. The arts, health care, schools, city hall, and the nonprofits holding a lot of it together.

Hosted by Mike Hogan, every weekday morning during Morning Edition and again in the afternoon during All Things Considered.

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Hosted by

Mike Hogan Mike Hogan Host, Morning Edition and Live & Local

More Conversations on KIOS

KIOS Profiles KIOS Profiles Wednesdays at 8:45 and 4:45 KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the Movies Fridays at 8:45 and 4:45 More Than Hashtags More Than Hashtags Thursdays, every other month Lives with Stuart Chittenden Lives with Stuart Chittenden Sundays at 9 a.m.
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