About
Station Documents
Our licensee, our board, our finances and our reports, in one place.
Who We Are Licensed To
KIOS-FM, Omaha Public Radio, is licensed by Douglas County School District 001, the Governing Body.
The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education generally meets at 6:00 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Meetings are at the Teacher and Administration Center (TAC), 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131. All board meetings are streamed live.
Board of Education Members
- Jane Erdenberger, President
- Kimara Snipes, Vice President
- Bri Full
- Shavonna L. Holman, Ed.D.
- Nancy Kratky
- Gini Magnuson
- Ricky Smith
- Nick Thielen
- Viridiana Almanza Zavala
- Matthew J. Ray, Superintendent
Friends of KIOS
The Friends of KIOS Broadcasting Service of the Omaha Public Schools is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports programming on KIOS.
It is a separate body from the station, and it is the organization that receives planned gifts, donor advised fund grants and transfers of stock.
Current Board Members
- Gini Magnuson
- Susan Christopherson
- Carrie Murphy
- Jo Giles
- Mike Sigmond
Reports and Filings
Every document opens as a PDF in a new tab. To request any of them in a different format, contact Ken Dudzik.
Financial Statements
Audited statements for the station and for the licensee.
- 2025Douglas County School District 0001 Final Financial StatementsPDF
- 2024KIOS-FM Radio Final Financial StatementsPDF
- 2024KIOS-FM Radio Final Governance LetterPDF
- 2023KIOS-FM Radio Final Financial StatementsPDF
Friends of KIOS Tax Filings
Form 990 returns for the 501(c)(3) that supports the station.
- 2025Friends of KIOS Form 990PDF
- 2025Form 8453-TEPDF
- 2024Friends Form 990, filing instructions and signed 8453-TEPDF
- 2023Friends of KIOS Tax ReturnPDF
- 2022Friends of KIOS Tax Return, Form 990PDF
EEO Public File Reports
Equal employment opportunity reports, filed annually.
- 2025Annual EEO Public File ReportPDF
- 2024Annual EEO Public File ReportPDF
- 2023Annual EEO Public File ReportPDF
- 2023EEO Recruitment Initiatives ChecklistPDF
- 2022Annual EEO Public File ReportPDF
Corporation for Public Broadcasting
Filings made to CPB. The corporation dissolved in January 2026, so these are a historical record.
Diversity Statement
KIOS-FM, licensed by the Omaha Public Schools, strives to provide a diverse radio product that represents the culture, traditions, and influence of the citizens in the Omaha/Council Bluffs listening area. We are committed to ensuring a diverse staff reflecting the community and believe that diversity extends beyond race and gender to include religion, national origin, education and culture.
KIOS believes in excellence in programming and is committed to continuous improvement in its operations. We build relationships that foster the understanding, respect, loyalty and trust with listeners, contributors and communities.
Accessibility
For information regarding access, contact Ken Dudzik, Station Manager.
Non-Discrimination Statement
KIOS-FM is a service of Omaha Public Schools, so the district's statement applies to the station.
Omaha Public Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), marital status, sexual orientation, disability, age, genetic information, gender identity, gender expression, citizenship status, veteran status, political affiliation or economic status in its programs, activities and employment and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. The following individual has been designated to accept allegations regarding non-discrimination policies: Superintendent of Schools, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-9822). The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: Director for the Office of Equity and Diversity (equityanddiversity@ops.org), 3215 Cuming St, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-0307).
Las Escuelas Públicas de Omaha no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, origen nacionalidad, religión, sexo (incluyendo el embarazo), estado civil, orientación sexual, discapacidad, edad, información genética, identidad de género, expresión de género, estatus de ciudadanía, condición de veterano, afiliación política o condición económica en sus programas, actividades y empleo y se proporciona un acceso equitativo a los niños exploradores (boy Scouts) y otros grupos juveniles. La siguiente persona ha sido designada para aceptar las alegaciones en relación con las políticas de no discriminación: el Superintendente de Escuelas, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-9822). Las siguientes personas han sido designadas para manejar las preguntas con respecto a las políticas de no discriminación: Director de la Oficina de Equidad y Diversidad (equityanddiversity@ops.org), 3215 Cuming St, Omaha, NE 68131 (531-299-0307).
Questions About Any of This
Contact Ken Dudzik, Station Manager, at 531-299-9446 or ken.dudzik@kios.org.