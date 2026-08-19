Ken Dudzik Station Manager My career in broadcasting began in Pittsburg, Kansas, anchoring and reporting for a station serving four states…

Ariann Anderson Host Host of The Omaha Sound on Saturday nights. I grew up in a musical family and around the Omaha music scene…

Topher Booth Marketing Manager / Host & Producer I grew up in a military family, moving all over the country. Maybe that is why I love hearing people's stories…

Conrad Castañeda Host He has produced Mundo Latino since February 2016, exploring old and new music from every part of the Latin world…

Stuart Chittenden Host I believe that conversation enables us to live better and work well, by building strong relationships as individuals, teams, and communities.

Chris Cooke Host A voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989, hosting Jazz in the Afternoon and Last Call since 1996…

Greg Echlin Sports Reporter As a sports reporter I go beyond the scores and statistics, bringing the human element to the people shaping their teams…

Todd Hatton Program Director A recent transplant to the shores of the Missouri, from western Kentucky, where he started in radio 30 years ago…

Mike Hogan Host Local host of Morning Edition since November 2017. His first radio job was at St. Louis NPR affiliate KDHX…

Mike Jacobs Music Director / Host With KIOS since 1988, Music Director since 2002, and host of Blues in the Afternoon since 1994…

Matthias Jeske Host Named Air Personality of the Year in 2014 and 2015 by the Broadcast Education Association…

David Koesters Host He started in broadcasting at his hometown station in Holdrege, Nebraska, while still in high school…

Joshua LaBure Host A documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based in Omaha, with four feature films to his name…

Michael Lyon Development Director A native of Great Britain who immigrated to Los Angeles in 1981, with a business background in banking…