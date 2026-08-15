Chris CookeJazz host
Chris Cooke has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter.
In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
Email address:christopher.cooke@ops.org
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Jazz vocalist has passed away at 68.
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Suth Florida guitarist creates an electrifying, riveting session.
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Show debuted on KIOS-FM in January, 1996.
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Finest Adventuresome Jazz Recordings of 2025 picked by Chris Cooke.
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Chris Cooke's selections of the finest jazz of 2025.
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Field and his band the Revolutionary Snakes Ensemble have just released a new recording, Serpentine.
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A deeper look on selected recent recordings.
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World famous band will perform in Omaha on June 15.
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"Magic Light" draws the listener in to a kaleidoscope of musical colors.
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Guitarist Andy Timmons takes this all-star recording to a new level.