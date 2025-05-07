© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Omaha

By Chris Cooke
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:26 AM CDT

The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Omaha for an afternoon of swing music at the Holland Center! With hits such as “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade,” The Glenn Miller Orchestra is an icon of swing and big band sounds, entertaining audiences around the world.

They will perform on Sunday, June 15 at 3:00pm at the Scott Hall at the Holland Center.

For more information you may visit ticketomaha.com/Productions/glenn-miller-orchestra

 

Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke