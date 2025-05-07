The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Omaha

The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Omaha for an afternoon of swing music at the Holland Center! With hits such as “In The Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade,” The Glenn Miller Orchestra is an icon of swing and big band sounds, entertaining audiences around the world.

They will perform on Sunday, June 15 at 3:00pm at the Scott Hall at the Holland Center.

For more information you may visit ticketomaha.com/Productions/glenn-miller-orchestra



