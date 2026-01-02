© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Jazz in the Afternoon Best Jazz Recordings of 2025

By Chris Cooke
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:26 PM CST

Dena DeRose/Mellow Tones/HighNote
Michel Petrucciani/ Jazz Club Montmartre CPH 1988/ Storyville Records
Allan Harris/The Poetry of Jazz/ Blue Llama Records
Mike LeDonne/Turn it Up!/Cellar Live
Benny Bennack III/This is The Life/Bandstand Presents
Nancy Kelly/Be Cool/Origin Records
Sharel Cassity/Gratitude/Sunnyside Records
Michael Dease/City Life: Music of Greg Hill/Origin
Eric Alexander and Vincent Herring/Split Decision/Smoke
George Coleman with Strings/HighNote
Christian McBride/ Without Further Ado, Vol 1/Mack Avenue
JD Allen/ Love Letters(The Ballad Sessions)/Savant
The Bigger Badder Bones Featuring Andre Hayward /Sliders/ Summit Records
Brandee Younger/Gadabout Season/Impulse!

Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. 
In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
