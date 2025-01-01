Planned Giving: Be Part of Omaha’s Radio Legacy

For more than five decades, Omaha Public Radio (KIOS-FM) has been a trusted voice for our community, connecting listeners through stories, music, and conversations that matter. Since 1969, we have proudly served as part of the Omaha Public Schools, and in 1970 we became one of the first stations in the nation to air NPR programming. Today, we continue that tradition with over 500 local interviews each year, a wide variety of programs, and thoughtful journalism that reflects the heart of our city.

A planned gift is a lasting way to celebrate that history and ensure Omaha Public Radio continues to inform and inspire future generations.

Why Planned Giving Matters

Including Omaha Public Radio in your estate plans means joining a legacy that has supported independent, community-focused radio in Omaha for more than 55 years. Your gift helps guarantee that curious minds, meaningful conversations, and diverse voices will always have a home on the airwaves.

Your gift estimate can remain confidential. However, we would love to know if you have made plans to include KIOS in your estate so that we can thank you and recognize your commitment to local public radio. Please let us know by filling out this:

How to Get Started

To learn more or to share your intentions, please contact:

Barbara Naughtin : Membership Director

📧 barbara.naughtin@ops.org

Barbara can work with you and your financial advisor to explore how you can make a lasting difference for Omaha Public Radio while meeting your financial and philanthropic goals.

Common Ways to Include Omaha Public Radio in Your Estate Plans

Beneficiary Designation

You can name KIOS Omaha Public Radio as a beneficiary in your will, trust, retirement plan, or life insurance policy.

Omaha Public Radio is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Tax ID: 05-0597767

Sample Bequest Language

Unrestricted Gift (for general support):

I give [insert amount, percentage, or description of property] to KIOS Omaha Public Radio, Tax ID #05-0597767, to be used for its general operating purposes.

Example:

I give 100 percent of the remainder of my IRA to KIOS Omaha Public Radio, Tax ID #05-0597767, to be used for its general operating purposes.

Restricted Gift (for a specific purpose):

I give [insert amount, percentage, or description of property] to KIOS Omaha Public Radio, Tax ID #05-0597767, to support [specific purpose, such as local programming].

Example:

I give $10,000 to KIOS Omaha Public Radio, Tax ID #05-0597767, to support programming.

Types of Planned Gifts

Bequests

A bequest in your will or living trust naming Omaha Public Radio as a beneficiary is one of the simplest ways to make a lasting impact. You can designate a specific dollar amount, percentage, or asset to support the programs and services you care about most.

Retirement Plan Assets

Naming Omaha Public Radio as a beneficiary of your retirement plan can help reduce potential taxes while making a meaningful gift that supports community-focused journalism and programming.

Charitable Remainder Trusts

A charitable trust allows you to provide income for yourself or others during your lifetime, with the remainder benefiting Omaha Public Radio in the future.

Thank You for Being Part of Our Story

Every broadcast, every interview, and every connection we make begins with you. Planned gifts ensure that Omaha Public Radio remains a vibrant, independent voice for generations to come. Together, we can preserve the stories and sounds that define our community.

