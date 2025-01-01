Additional Ways to Give

Donor Advised Fund (DAF)

Recommending a grant from your DAF is a powerful way to donate to our supporting foundation, Friends of KIOS. Donor advised funds are one of the easiest and most tax-advantageous ways to make a gift. The following information is provided to assist you in making a grant from your donor advised fund:

Legal name Friends of KIOS

Tax ID Number: 47-0734252

Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD)

If you are 70 ½ years or older, this is an easy, tax-wise way to support KIOS’s work using your IRA. With a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, you can use IRA savings you no longer need to make an immediate impact.

If you are 73 years old or older, your QCD can count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD). Please speak with your retirement plan advisor to see if a QCD may be an option to support your philanthropic giving.

Gifts of Securities

You may be able to save on income tax and avoid capital gains tax by giving a gift of long-term appreciated stock (held for more than one year) to KIOS. Please contact us to let us know if a transfer is in progress. To make a gift of stock, provide your broker with the following information:

Legal Name/Account Name: Friends of KIOS

Tax Identification Number: 47-0734252

Legal Address: 3230 Burt St., Omaha NE 68131