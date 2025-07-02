Last Call Summer 2025 Record Reviews

The Headhunters/The Stunt Man/Ropadope Records

Drummer Mike Clark is one of the most active and in demand drummers today. And, he's a legend-having worked with Herbie Hancock in the first incarnation of the Headhunters in the 1970s, he is known worldwide for his brilliant playing on the Herbie Hancock song "Actual Proof" from the 1974 recording Thrust.

Fifty years after this historic date, the Headhunters reconvened in the studio for the recording ''The Stunt Man"'. Clark is joined by Bill Summers, also part of the legendary original lineup of the band in the 1970s. Other band members include Donald Harrison on alto saxophone, Kyle Roussel on keyboards, Chris Severin on bass, and special guests on other tracks as well.

The session begins with “The Stunt Man”. A party like atmosphere is created by the band, being driven forward by Mike Clark on drums and Kyle Roussel on keyboards. And a more restrained but equally groovy “Attitude of Gratitude” keeps things moving along as the second track. A slightly uptempo, modern version of “Embraceable You” is the third track on the date. The band performs it very well. Keyboardist Kyle Rousell delivers a fine performance that draws the listener in.

The band’s take on ESP is one the finest this reviewer has heard in years. Every band member contributes on this breathtaking take of the tune that was originally performed by the Miles Davis quintet of the 1960s. Tenor saxophonist Craig Handy is the special guest on this fantastic cover. Another highlight from the recording is the “The Sandcastle Headhunters”. The band again is on full throttle with notable contributions from all concerned.

Mike Clark's dazzling artistry on the drums really drives the band and the recording forward. He's worked with a galaxy of Jazz luminaries including Christian McBride, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Tony Bennett, Wayne Shorter and Gil Evans and his orchestra, to name a few.

For more information, you may visit ropeadope.com

