Last Call

Last Call Review: Galactic Tide Vol. 1 /The Haas Company

By Chris Cooke
Published December 14, 2024 at 7:43 PM CST
Last Call Review: Galactic Tide Vol. 1 /The Haas Company

A truly outstanding-mid 2024 release. The Haas Company's Galactic Tide Vol. 1 is a recording that immediately grabs the listener's attention. Drummer and bandleader Steve Haas has brought together an all-star studio band to explore the frontiers of jazz rock. He features noted rock & pop guitarist Andy Timmons in a date which is high octane to be sure.

Andy Timmons is known worldwide for his work with the pop metal band Danger Danger. He was also the musical director for Olivia Newton-John. Timmons has also worked with Paul Stanley and Paula Abdul among many other luminaries. Additionally, he was the lead guitarist on the recent release "The Reddcoats 2", featured in 2024 on Last Call.

Galactic Tide Vol. 1 starts with the explosive "Leather Pajamas" , jazz rock that is hard edged and relentless. "1979" follows, a 13 minute plus expansive selection that allows Timmons to stretch out and demonstrate his exceptional talents. The late trumpeter Wallace Roney is featured on the funky "Stockholm Syndrome".

Keyboardist Pete Drungle composed all of the songs and contributes to all of them, including on the memorable title track and "Arrow of Time". Timmons' relentless guitar artistry with drummer Haas and keyboardist Drungle along with the other members of the ensemble create a recording which recalls the best fusion albums of the 1970s. Highly recommended!!

For more information you may visit thehaascompany.com

Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
