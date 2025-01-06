© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Last Call

Last Call CD Review: Chuck Owen & ReSurgence/ Magic Light/Origin Records

By Chris Cooke
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:42 PM CST

Veteran pianist, bandleader and educator Chuck Owen released in 2024 a remarkable, thrilling session "Magic Light". With his all-star band ReSurgence, he presents an animated series of songs that draw the listener in all the way through this session.

"Spinning Wheel" starts the recording. A song that is familiar to many listeners, and it was a megahit in the 1960s, here the vocals are sung by Kate McGarry. Her immediately recognizable voice is a perfect match for the song which she helps to bring to vibrant life, aided by the band's horn section featuring saxophonist Jack Wilkins

Other highlights of the recording include a contemplative instrumental, "...And Your Point Is", featuring the band members Sara Caswell(Violin), Matt Wilson(drums), Corey Christiansen(Guitars), creating a mesmerizing song.

The centerpiece of the recording is in my mind is "Omaha", a tune which resonates deeply with this reviewer. The song, written by Chuck Owen, accurate portrays the changing nature of one city, which has lost one too many urban landmarks and memorable places in order to move forward to..better parking lots? More marketable attractions?? It's a bittersweet story. Violinist Sara Caswell adds a lot to the emotional impact of this song, which is driven home by Kate McGarry.

The final song on the recording is "Magic Light", inspired by the hour just after sunrise or before sunset when the the sun's indirect and "soft" rays create the perfect setting for serious photographers. Kate McGarry's compelling voice is the perfect one to tell the story along with this outstanding band.

For more information, you may visit Chuckowen.com

Tags
Last Call MusicJazz
Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke