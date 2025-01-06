Last Call CD Review: Chuck Owen & ReSurgence/ Magic Light/Origin Records

Veteran pianist, bandleader and educator Chuck Owen released in 2024 a remarkable, thrilling session "Magic Light". With his all-star band ReSurgence, he presents an animated series of songs that draw the listener in all the way through this session.

"Spinning Wheel" starts the recording. A song that is familiar to many listeners, and it was a megahit in the 1960s, here the vocals are sung by Kate McGarry. Her immediately recognizable voice is a perfect match for the song which she helps to bring to vibrant life, aided by the band's horn section featuring saxophonist Jack Wilkins

Other highlights of the recording include a contemplative instrumental, "...And Your Point Is", featuring the band members Sara Caswell(Violin), Matt Wilson(drums), Corey Christiansen(Guitars), creating a mesmerizing song.

The centerpiece of the recording is in my mind is "Omaha", a tune which resonates deeply with this reviewer. The song, written by Chuck Owen, accurate portrays the changing nature of one city, which has lost one too many urban landmarks and memorable places in order to move forward to..better parking lots? More marketable attractions?? It's a bittersweet story. Violinist Sara Caswell adds a lot to the emotional impact of this song, which is driven home by Kate McGarry.

The final song on the recording is "Magic Light", inspired by the hour just after sunrise or before sunset when the the sun's indirect and "soft" rays create the perfect setting for serious photographers. Kate McGarry's compelling voice is the perfect one to tell the story along with this outstanding band.

For more information, you may visit Chuckowen.com

