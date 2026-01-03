Last Call Best Jazz Recordings of 2025

Freedom Art Quartet/First Dance/Freedom Art Records

Esthesis Quartet/Sound & Fury/Sunnyside

Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Serpentine

Steve Smith & Vital Information/ New Perspective/Drum Legacy Records

Jeremy Pelt/Woven/HighNote

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell/We Insist 2025!/Candid Records

Towner Galaher Organ Group/Brothers/ Rhythm Royale Records

Hiromi/Out There (feat. Sonicwonder)/Concord Jazz

Fuse Patrol/Barney's Bounce/Independent Release

Charlie Ballantine/East by Midwest/ Origin Records

Ebo Taylor, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad/Ebo Taylor/ Jazz Is Dead 022

Bob Holz/ Honoring Larry Coryell (feat. Larry Coryell)/MVD Audio

The Ed Palermo Big Band/Prog vs. Fusion - A War of the Ages/Sky Cat

Bill Stewart/Live at the Village Vanguard (feat. Walter Smith III & Larry Grenadier)/ Criss Cross

Dwight Trible/Nocturnal Romance Noir/Katalyst Entertainment

Hyldon & Adrian Younge/ Hyldon/ Jazz Is Dead 023

Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet/ El Muki/Saponegro

Butcher Brown/Letters From The Atlantic/Concord

Chris Smith/Jazz Grunge/Cellar Live

Jacob Garchik/ Ye Olde 2: At the End of Time/Independent Release

Strata East 2025 Radio Sampler/Mack Avenue Records

Charles Lloyd/Figure In Blue/Blue Note

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble/Groove In The Face of Adversity/Mack Avenue

Carl Schultz/The Road to Trantor/Origin Records

Nicholas Payton/Triune/Smoke Sessions

Bob Schlesinger/Falling From Earth/Independent Release

Wild Iris Brass Band/Way Up/Ear Up Records