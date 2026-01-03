© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Last Call

Last Call Best Jazz Recordings of 2025

By Chris Cooke
Published January 3, 2026 at 8:17 PM CST

Freedom Art Quartet/First Dance/Freedom Art Records
Esthesis Quartet/Sound & Fury/Sunnyside
Revolutionary Snake Ensemble/Serpentine
Steve Smith & Vital Information/ New Perspective/Drum Legacy Records
Jeremy Pelt/Woven/HighNote
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell/We Insist 2025!/Candid Records
Towner Galaher Organ Group/Brothers/ Rhythm Royale Records
Hiromi/Out There (feat. Sonicwonder)/Concord Jazz
Fuse Patrol/Barney's Bounce/Independent Release
Charlie Ballantine/East by Midwest/ Origin Records
Ebo Taylor, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad/Ebo Taylor/ Jazz Is Dead 022
Bob Holz/ Honoring Larry Coryell (feat. Larry Coryell)/MVD Audio
The Ed Palermo Big Band/Prog vs. Fusion - A War of the Ages/Sky Cat
Bill Stewart/Live at the Village Vanguard (feat. Walter Smith III & Larry Grenadier)/ Criss Cross
Dwight Trible/Nocturnal Romance Noir/Katalyst Entertainment
Hyldon & Adrian Younge/ Hyldon/ Jazz Is Dead 023
Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet/ El Muki/Saponegro
Butcher Brown/Letters From The Atlantic/Concord
Chris Smith/Jazz Grunge/Cellar Live
Jacob Garchik/ Ye Olde 2: At the End of Time/Independent Release
Strata East 2025 Radio Sampler/Mack Avenue Records
Charles Lloyd/Figure In Blue/Blue Note
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble/Groove In The Face of Adversity/Mack Avenue
Carl Schultz/The Road to Trantor/Origin Records
Nicholas Payton/Triune/Smoke Sessions
Bob Schlesinger/Falling From Earth/Independent Release
Wild Iris Brass Band/Way Up/Ear Up Records

<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
