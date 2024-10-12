© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Last Call

Last Call Review: Lakecia Benjamin/Phoenix Reimagined(Live)/Ropeadope Records

By Chris Cooke
Published October 12, 2024 at 7:44 PM CDT
Lakecia Benjamin/Phoenix Reimagined(Live)

Lakecia Benjamin's "Phoenix Reimgined" is one of those rare recording that exceeds the first one. And that is no easy feat considering the previous recording, "Phoenix". Benjamin's astonishing alto saxophone artistry is at the heart of this inspired, outstanding session.

Selections include "Trane", which features jazz superstars John Scofield(guitar) and Randy Brecker(trumpet). The title track is another remarkable gem with Richie Goods on bass, with Melodie Ray(vocals). The listener will also enjoy "Amerikkan Skin" "Let Go(featuring Lakecia on rap vocals)" and a version of "My Favorite Things", with blazing intensity, that John Coltrane would approve of.

Lakecia Benjamin performed a relentless set at the Iowa City Jazz Festival in July, 2024, featuring selections from this outstanding CD. It was an unforgettable performance for the alto saxophonist whose frontiers are sky high, and beyond!!

For more information, you may visit lakeciabenjamin.com

Tags
Last Call Music
Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke