Last Call Review: Lakecia Benjamin/Phoenix Reimagined(Live)/Ropeadope Records

Lakecia Benjamin's "Phoenix Reimgined" is one of those rare recording that exceeds the first one. And that is no easy feat considering the previous recording, "Phoenix". Benjamin's astonishing alto saxophone artistry is at the heart of this inspired, outstanding session.

Selections include "Trane", which features jazz superstars John Scofield(guitar) and Randy Brecker(trumpet). The title track is another remarkable gem with Richie Goods on bass, with Melodie Ray(vocals). The listener will also enjoy "Amerikkan Skin" "Let Go(featuring Lakecia on rap vocals)" and a version of "My Favorite Things", with blazing intensity, that John Coltrane would approve of.

Lakecia Benjamin performed a relentless set at the Iowa City Jazz Festival in July, 2024, featuring selections from this outstanding CD. It was an unforgettable performance for the alto saxophonist whose frontiers are sky high, and beyond!!

For more information, you may visit lakeciabenjamin.com