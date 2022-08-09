© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:
Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

An Interview With Lakecia Benjamin

Published August 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
Aided by an ensemble cast of jazz musicians new and old, Lakecia Benjamin recorded the entirety of her new album 'Pursuance: The Coltranes' in two days.
Elizabeth Leitzell
/
Courtesy of the artist
Aided by an ensemble cast of jazz musicians new and old, Lakecia Benjamin recorded the entirety of her new album 'Pursuance: The Coltranes' in two days.

Lakecia Benjamin, a rising star on the jazz scene, has recently released a tribute record to John and Alice Coltrane. It is quite a revelation. Her recording is Pursuance: The Coltranes and it is a powerful experience of inspired performances.

Propelled by an all-star band of some of the finest jazz artists in the business, the album is impressive. Guests include legendary saxophonist Gary Bartz, violinist Regina Carter, bassist Ron Carter, and others.

Benjamin will perform with her band at Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in Omaha on August 9th, at 7:30pm. The concert is open to the public.

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke recently spoke with Lakecia Benjamin on the phone. The saxophonist discussed her mentors, her recording and her approach to music.

Click on the link to hear the interview.

