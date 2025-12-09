An Interview with Ken Field

The Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, led by saxophonist Ken Field, has released a new exciting, groovy recording, Serpentine. It's the latest album from this ensemble of musicians with a changing cast, but rock solid second line performances.

Field, an accomplished saxophonist, bandleader, composer and jazz radio host, spoke with Chris Cooke via phone recently. In a wide ranging interview, Field discussed the origins of the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble and its connections with the rich music of the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans.

Click on the link to listen to the interview.

For more information you may visit revolutionarysnakeensemble.org