Hi! My name is Ariann Anderson and I am the new host of the Omaha sound on Omaha’s NPR station, KIOS FM. Airing Saturday nights from 11 PM to 1 AM. I grew up in a musical family and have been in and around the Omaha music scene nearly my whole life and am a musician myself. I have found myself more distanced from the Omaha music community than I would like in recent years because of motherhood, busy schedules, etc. When the opportunity to host The Omaha Sound presented itself, I was nervous but I knew I was equipped. I am not quite as immersed in the Omaha music community as I once was, but I am getting back into the swing of things.

After having spent my life surrounded by the musicians, promoters, and crews that make up this community, I realized that I was being given a gift. I have the opportunity to be able to help promote my friends, music and venues. So… I have turned my feelings of insecurity about not knowing enough into the goal of learning everything I can! Let’s discover together, The Omaha Sound!