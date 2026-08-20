Support
Support Omaha Public Radio
KIOS is paid for mostly by the people who listen to it. Here is every way to help, in one place.
Give Now
A single gift, or an amount every month.
Monthly giving is the steadiest support the station has, because it lets us plan past the next fund drive. You can change the amount or stop it whenever you like, and there is no paperwork to fill in again each year.
Give in about two minutesDonate Online
Or call Member Services at 531-299-9785 and give over the phone.
Other Ways to Give
Some of these cost you nothing extra, and some save you tax. All of them keep KIOS on the air.
Donate a Vehicle
A used car, truck or boat is collected for free. The program handles the sale and sends KIOS the proceeds, and you get a tax deduction.Donate your car
Ask Your Employer to Match
Many companies match what their employees give to KIOS. If yours is one of them, your gift is worth double and costs you nothing more. Checking takes a minute.Check your employer
Funds, IRAs and Stock
Recommend a grant from a donor advised fund, make a qualified charitable distribution from an IRA if you are 70 and a half or older, or give long-held appreciated stock.See the details
Give Later
A gift in your will or trust costs nothing today and keeps Omaha Public Radio on the air for the people who come after you. KIOS has broadcast since 1969, and planned gifts are how that keeps being true.
We can talk it through with you and your own financial advisor. Your intentions can stay confidential if you prefer, though we would like the chance to thank you.See Planned Giving
Three ways people do it
- A bequest in a will or living trust
- A retirement plan naming KIOS as a beneficiary
- A charitable remainder trustwhich pays you an income first
Already Giving?
Manage your membership, or make more of it.
Questions About Giving
Call Member Services at 531-299-9785, or email Membership@KIOS.org. Our toll free line is 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467). We are at 3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131.
If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.
Looking to advertise with us? Businesses and organizations support KIOS through underwriting, which is read on air rather than donated. Head over to Underwriting