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531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
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Support

Support Omaha Public Radio

KIOS is paid for mostly by the people who listen to it. Here is every way to help, in one place.

Donate Now Call 531-299-9785

Give Now

A single gift, or an amount every month.

Monthly giving is the steadiest support the station has, because it lets us plan past the next fund drive. You can change the amount or stop it whenever you like, and there is no paperwork to fill in again each year.

Give in about two minutes

Donate Online

Or call Member Services at 531-299-9785 and give over the phone.

Other Ways to Give

Some of these cost you nothing extra, and some save you tax. All of them keep KIOS on the air.

Donate a Vehicle

A used car, truck or boat is collected for free. The program handles the sale and sends KIOS the proceeds, and you get a tax deduction.

Donate your car

Ask Your Employer to Match

Many companies match what their employees give to KIOS. If yours is one of them, your gift is worth double and costs you nothing more. Checking takes a minute.

Check your employer

Funds, IRAs and Stock

Recommend a grant from a donor advised fund, make a qualified charitable distribution from an IRA if you are 70 and a half or older, or give long-held appreciated stock.

See the details

Give Later

A gift in your will or trust costs nothing today and keeps Omaha Public Radio on the air for the people who come after you. KIOS has broadcast since 1969, and planned gifts are how that keeps being true.

We can talk it through with you and your own financial advisor. Your intentions can stay confidential if you prefer, though we would like the chance to thank you.

See Planned Giving

Three ways people do it

  • A bequest in a will or living trust
  • A retirement plan naming KIOS as a beneficiary
  • A charitable remainder trustwhich pays you an income first

Already Giving?

Manage your membership, or make more of it.

Update Your Information

Change your address, your card, or the amount you give each month.

Update your info

KIOS MemberCard

A member benefit, with two-for-one offers at restaurants and businesses around Omaha.

MemberCard

Questions About Giving

Call Member Services at 531-299-9785, or email Membership@KIOS.org. Our toll free line is 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467). We are at 3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131.

Email Membership Call 531-299-9785

If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.

Looking to advertise with us? Businesses and organizations support KIOS through underwriting, which is read on air rather than donated. Head over to Underwriting