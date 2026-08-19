Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD)

If you are 70 ½ years or older, this is an easy, tax-wise way to support KIOS's work using your IRA. With a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, you can use IRA savings you no longer need to make an immediate impact.

If you are 73 years old or older, your QCD can count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD). Please speak with your retirement plan advisor to see if a QCD may be an option to support your philanthropic giving.