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531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
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Support

Funds, IRAs and Stock

Three tax-wise ways to support Omaha Public Radio that do not run through a card.

Call 531-299-9785 All Ways to Give

What Your Bank or Broker Will Ask For

Gifts are made to Friends of KIOS, the 501(c)(3) that supports the station. These are the details every form asks for.

Legal name
Friends of KIOS
Tax ID number
47-0734252
Legal address
3230 Burt St., Omaha NE 68131

Donor Advised Fund (DAF)

Recommending a grant from your DAF is a powerful way to donate to our supporting foundation, Friends of KIOS. Donor advised funds are one of the easiest and most tax-advantageous ways to make a gift.

What to give your fund administrator

The legal name and tax ID number listed above. Nothing else is needed to recommend a grant.

Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD)

If you are 70 ½ years or older, this is an easy, tax-wise way to support KIOS's work using your IRA. With a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, you can use IRA savings you no longer need to make an immediate impact.

If you are 73 years old or older, your QCD can count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD). Please speak with your retirement plan advisor to see if a QCD may be an option to support your philanthropic giving.

70½The age a QCD becomes available to you
73The age it can count toward your required minimum distribution

Gifts of Securities

You may be able to save on income tax and avoid capital gains tax by giving a gift of long-term appreciated stock (held for more than one year) to KIOS.

To make a gift of stock, provide your broker with the legal name, tax identification number and legal address listed at the top of this page.

Please contact us to let us know if a transfer is in progress. A transfer arrives without a name attached, so without a call we may not know who to thank.

Tell Us It Is Coming

Call Member Services at 531-299-9785, or email Membership@KIOS.org. Our toll free line is 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467). We are at 3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131.

Email Membership

If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.

More ways to give

All ways to give Donate a vehicle Employer match Funds, IRAs and stock A gift in your will