Support
Funds, IRAs and Stock
Three tax-wise ways to support Omaha Public Radio that do not run through a card.
What Your Bank or Broker Will Ask For
Gifts are made to Friends of KIOS, the 501(c)(3) that supports the station. These are the details every form asks for.
- Legal name
- Friends of KIOS
- Tax ID number
- 47-0734252
- Legal address
- 3230 Burt St., Omaha NE 68131
Donor Advised Fund (DAF)
Recommending a grant from your DAF is a powerful way to donate to our supporting foundation, Friends of KIOS. Donor advised funds are one of the easiest and most tax-advantageous ways to make a gift.
What to give your fund administrator
The legal name and tax ID number listed above. Nothing else is needed to recommend a grant.
Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD)
If you are 70 ½ years or older, this is an easy, tax-wise way to support KIOS's work using your IRA. With a qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, you can use IRA savings you no longer need to make an immediate impact.
If you are 73 years old or older, your QCD can count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD). Please speak with your retirement plan advisor to see if a QCD may be an option to support your philanthropic giving.
Gifts of Securities
You may be able to save on income tax and avoid capital gains tax by giving a gift of long-term appreciated stock (held for more than one year) to KIOS.
To make a gift of stock, provide your broker with the legal name, tax identification number and legal address listed at the top of this page.
Please contact us to let us know if a transfer is in progress. A transfer arrives without a name attached, so without a call we may not know who to thank.
Tell Us It Is Coming
Call Member Services at 531-299-9785, or email Membership@KIOS.org. Our toll free line is 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467). We are at 3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131.
If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.
More ways to give