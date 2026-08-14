Support
Planned Giving
Be part of Omaha's radio legacy.
For more than five decades, Omaha Public Radio (KIOS-FM) has been a trusted voice for our community, connecting listeners through stories, music, and conversations that matter.
Since 1969, we have proudly served as part of the Omaha Public Schools, and in 1971 we became one of the first stations in the nation to air NPR programming. Today, we continue that tradition with over 500 local interviews each year, a wide variety of programs, and thoughtful journalism that reflects the heart of our city.
A planned gift is a lasting way to celebrate that history and ensure Omaha Public Radio continues to inform and inspire future generations.
Why Planned Giving Matters
Including Omaha Public Radio in your estate plans means joining a legacy that has supported independent, community-focused radio in Omaha for more than 55 years. Your gift helps guarantee that curious minds, meaningful conversations, and diverse voices will always have a home on the airwaves.
Your gift estimate can remain confidential. We would love to know if you have made plans to include KIOS in your estate, so that we can thank you and recognize your commitment to local public radio.Letter of Intent (PDF)
How to Get Started
To learn more or to share your intentions, please get in touch. Barbara can work with you and your financial advisor to explore how you can make a lasting difference for Omaha Public Radio while meeting your financial and philanthropic goals.
Barbara Naughtin
Membership Director
barbara.naughtin@ops.org
Common Ways to Include Omaha Public Radio in Your Estate Plans
Beneficiary Designation
You can name KIOS Omaha Public Radio as a beneficiary in your will, trust, retirement plan, or life insurance policy.
- Organization
- The Friends of KIOS, a 501(c)(3) organization
- Tax ID
- 47-0734252
Sample Bequest Language
These are the clauses to give your attorney. Please check the tax ID against the details above before anything goes into a document.
Unrestricted gift
For general support
I give [insert amount, percentage, or description of property] to The Friends of KIOS, Tax ID #47-0734252, to be used for its general operating purposes.
For example
I give 100 percent of the remainder of my IRA to The Friends of KIOS, Tax ID #47-0734252, to be used for its general operating purposes.
Restricted gift
For a specific purpose
I give [insert amount, percentage, or description of property] to The Friends of KIOS, Tax ID #47-0734252, to support [specific purpose, such as local programming].
For example
I give $10,000 to The Friends of KIOS, Tax ID #47-0734252, to support programming.
Types of Planned Gifts
Bequests
A bequest in your will or living trust naming The Friends of KIOS (Omaha Public Radio) as a beneficiary is one of the simplest ways to make a lasting impact. You can designate a specific dollar amount, percentage, or asset to support the programs and services you care about most.
Retirement Plan Assets
Naming The Friends of KIOS (Omaha Public Radio) as a beneficiary of your retirement plan can help reduce potential taxes while making a meaningful gift that supports community-focused journalism and programming.
Charitable Remainder Trusts
A charitable trust allows you to provide income for yourself or others during your lifetime, with the remainder benefiting Omaha Public Radio in the future.
Thank You for Being Part of Our Story
Every broadcast, every interview, and every connection we make begins with you. Planned gifts ensure that Omaha Public Radio remains a vibrant, independent voice for generations to come. Together, we can preserve the stories and sounds that define our community.Talk to Barbara Naughtin
KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio. Call Member Services at 531-299-9785, or our toll free line 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467). We are at 3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131.
If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.
More ways to give