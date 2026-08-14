For more than five decades, Omaha Public Radio (KIOS-FM) has been a trusted voice for our community, connecting listeners through stories, music, and conversations that matter.

Since 1969, we have proudly served as part of the Omaha Public Schools, and in 1971 we became one of the first stations in the nation to air NPR programming. Today, we continue that tradition with over 500 local interviews each year, a wide variety of programs, and thoughtful journalism that reflects the heart of our city.

A planned gift is a lasting way to celebrate that history and ensure Omaha Public Radio continues to inform and inspire future generations.