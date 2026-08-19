Support
Update Your Information
Already giving to KIOS? Member Services can change anything on your account.
Please make your changes directly with KIOS Member Services.
They can
- Update your address
- Increase your monthly donation
- Change or update your credit card information
- Change your monthly payments to Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)
- Answer any membership questions you may have
Having your account details or the address we have on file ready will make the call quicker, but it is not essential.
Get in Touch
Phone
531-299-9785
toll free 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
Post
KIOS 91.5
3230 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68131
If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.
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