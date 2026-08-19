© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support

Update Your Information

Already giving to KIOS? Member Services can change anything on your account.

Call 531-299-9785 Email Membership

Please make your changes directly with KIOS Member Services.

They can

  • Update your address
  • Increase your monthly donation
  • Change or update your credit card information
  • Change your monthly payments to Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)
  • Answer any membership questions you may have

Having your account details or the address we have on file ready will make the call quicker, but it is not essential.

Get in Touch

Phone

531-299-9785
toll free 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)

Email

Membership@KIOS.org

Post

KIOS 91.5
3230 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68131

If no one answers, or something cannot wait, General and Audience Services can help at 531-299-0299.

More ways to give

All ways to give Donate a vehicle Employer match Funds, IRAs and stock A gift in your will