Local Programs
Lives with Stuart Chittenden
Conversations about how to live well, with Stuart Chittenden.
On air Sundays at 9 a.m.
Listen to Lives
KIOS airs the show on Sunday mornings. Stuart hosts the audio himself, and the most recent episodes play right here.
About the Program
A conversation each week about living well, physically, mentally and otherwise, with guests from the Midwest and further out.
Stuart Chittenden founded Squishtalks in Omaha on the belief that conversation is what builds strong relationships between people, teams and communities. The show is that belief with a microphone in front of it.
An hour on Sunday morning, and the questions are the big ones.
Hosted byStuart Chittenden Host, Lives