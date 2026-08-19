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Local Programs

Lives with Stuart Chittenden

Conversations about how to live well, with Stuart Chittenden.

On air Sundays at 9 a.m.

Lives with Stuart Chittenden

Listen to Lives

KIOS airs the show on Sunday mornings. Stuart hosts the audio himself, and the most recent episodes play right here.

Every episode, on Stuart's site

About the Program

A conversation each week about living well, physically, mentally and otherwise, with guests from the Midwest and further out.

Stuart Chittenden founded Squishtalks in Omaha on the belief that conversation is what builds strong relationships between people, teams and communities. The show is that belief with a microphone in front of it.

An hour on Sunday morning, and the questions are the big ones.

Contact the Station

Hosted by

Stuart Chittenden Stuart Chittenden Host, Lives

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