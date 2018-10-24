Live & Local Omaha
Weekdays 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Latest Episodes
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“Rally on the Route” Block Party is September 5th, Clark Ross Discusses This Streetcar Impact Alliance Event on KIOS-FMComplete Two-Part Interview with Streetcar Impact Alliance Spokesperson Clark Ross
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Brother East Brother West Releases a New Album, John Nania Discusses the Band and Friendships Over the YearsBrother East Brother West Band Member John Nania-The Complete Two-Part Interview
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Results Show That 92% of Those Surveyed Said They Believe They Are Capable of More Than They Are Doing Now, Chris Sund Shows Them How to Accomplish GoalsInterview with the President of "You Are Capable of More Dot Com" Chris Sund
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Helping Seniors Navigate “The System” for 50 Years, Volunteers Assisting Seniors Continues to Advocate for Our Aging NeighborsInterview with Volunteers Assisting Seniors Executive Director Toni Roberts
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Complete Two-Part Interview with Bike Walk Nebraska Executive Director Julie Harris
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Complete Two-Part Interview with Nebraska Forest Service's Benjamin Bohall
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The Final 2026 Music at Miller Park Event Headlines Chad Stoner Band and Chad Chats with KIOS-FM’s Mike HoganInterview with Musician and Band Leader Chad Stoner
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Amy Haddad Talks About Ex Ophidia Press, The Poetry Contest, The Poet Who Won, and a Week’s Worth of FestivitiesInterview with Ex Ophidia Press Board Chair Amy Haddad
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Interview with Maha Festival Board Chair TJ Twit
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91.5 FM KIOS Omaha Public Radio Invites Everyone into The Studios to Help Record, Tour, and Enjoy Open Omaha!Interview with Omaha by Design's Brooklyn Larimore about Open Omaha