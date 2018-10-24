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Live & Local Omaha
Weekdays 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m
Hosted by Mike Hogan

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.  Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

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