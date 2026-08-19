Nebraska Forest Service’s Benjamin Bohall Explains how “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires!”

Did you know that forests cover 947,000 acres in Nebraska? And other land with scattered tree cover, including narrow wooded strips along streams, windbreaks, and wooded pasture lands, occupies an additional 1,252,000 acres. Managing Nebraska's forest lands can produce significant benefits without negative impacts; however, careless activities in woodlands can damage water re­sources, soils, wildlife habitat, aes­thetic values, and even the ability to produce future benefits.

During this interview, Conservation Forester Public Information Officer Benjamin Bohall chatted with Mike Hogan about the many causes of wildfires, the care needed to keep the forest safe from a blaze and Benjamin also discussed the Nebraska State Forest Action Plan. Developed by the Nebraska Forest Service, it outlines a long-term strategy for protecting, restoring, and managing Nebraska’s trees and forests. These resources support wildlife habitat, protect water and air quality, reduce energy costs, and contribute significantly to the state’s economy through wood products and related industries.

More information about fire conditions in your area, events at Nebraska’s forests, and much more can be found at https://nfs.unl.edu/.