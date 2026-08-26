Results Show That 92% of Those Surveyed Said They Believe They Are Capable of More Than They Are Doing Now, Chris Sund Shows Them How to Accomplish Goals

For more than two decades, Chris Sund has helped people grow as leaders, break through self-imposed limits, and take ownership of their future — because the biggest obstacles people face are rarely external.

Chris Sund, President of You Are Capable of More, spoke to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” Program about a 2026 survey of 200+ working adults — including more than 100 managers, senior leaders, and executives.In that survey, 92% said they’re capable of more than they’re doing now, and 63% said “significantly more.” Yet 78% admit they delay action on things they know they should do, and 85% second-guess themselves because of their internal voice. The #1 barrier isn’t time or resources…It’s self-doubt (40%), ahead of fear of failure (37%) and busyness (36%). And rank doesn’t fix it: leaders feel the potential gap more sharply than everyone else, yet hesitate almost as often.

More information can be found at https://youarecapableofmore.com/start/.