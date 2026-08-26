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Live & Local Omaha

Brother East Brother West Releases a New Album, John Nania Discusses the Band and Friendships Over the Years

By Mike Hogan
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:07 PM CDT
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Brother East Brother West came together when they saw a need in the music community for a band that could play for a wide range of crowds, perform a wide variety of music, and draw crowds into a show. With decades of combined experience, Brother East Brother West quickly became one of Nebraska’s most entertaining acts. With 250 songs spanning six decades, Brother East Brother West knows how to please patrons.

As band member Joh Nania discussed during his interview with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” they are throwing an Album Release Party, and everyone is invited!  It’s on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Reverb Lounge. It is free and open to all ages and will be filled with live music, good vibes, and some very special guests.

Doors open at 6:30.Details can be found at https://www.brothereastbrotherwest.com/.

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Live & Local Omaha live and local
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan