“Rally on the Route” Block Party is September 5th, Clark Ross Discusses This Streetcar Impact Alliance Event on KIOS-FM

The Streetcar Impact Alliance is a unified coalition demanding accountability, transparency, and fair mitigation for those on the front lines of construction.

Clark Ross, spokesperson for The Streetcar Impact Alliance, talked about the work being done to help businesses affected by the streetcar construction and an event for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, September 5th from 2-8 pm. Streetcar Impact Alliance (the nonprofit group representing businesses affected by streetcar construction) will host “Rally on the Route,” a block party to encourage people to support nearby businesses. 16th Street between Farnam and Harney streets will be fenced off, and there will be food tents, a performance stage, family-friendly activities and more. They anticipate the mayor and other officials will participate.

Everyone is invited to join the fun. There is dollar parking in the area and more information can be found at https://streetcar-impact-alliance-xmyjp2.mailerpage.io/rallyontheroute.