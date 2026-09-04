© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local Omaha

“Rally on the Route” Block Party is September 5th, Clark Ross Discusses This Streetcar Impact Alliance Event on KIOS-FM

By Mike Hogan
Published September 4, 2026 at 1:08 PM CDT
-

The Streetcar Impact Alliance is a unified coalition demanding accountability, transparency, and fair mitigation for those on the front lines of construction.

Clark Ross, spokesperson for The Streetcar Impact Alliance, talked about the work being done to help businesses affected by the streetcar construction and an event for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, September 5th from 2-8 pm. Streetcar Impact Alliance (the nonprofit group representing businesses affected by streetcar construction) will host “Rally on the Route,” a block party to encourage people to support nearby businesses. 16th Street between Farnam and Harney streets will be fenced off, and there will be food tents, a performance stage, family-friendly activities and more. They anticipate the mayor and other officials will participate.

Everyone is invited to join the fun. There is dollar parking in the area and more information can be found at https://streetcar-impact-alliance-xmyjp2.mailerpage.io/rallyontheroute.

Tags
Live & Local Omaha live and local
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan