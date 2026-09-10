Ralston Hinge Creative District Presents the inaugural Heartland Plein Air Arts Festival…Board President Deb Groesser Explains

Ralston Hinge Creative District (RHCD) facilitates a culture for appreciation of and participation in creative expression throughout Ralston, making it a more vibrant and welcoming community for the residents, visitors, and businesses.

RHCD was officially designated as a Nebraska Creative District by the Nebraska Arts Council in 2024. It is operated by a volunteer board of directors. The board president is Deb Grosser, and she explains what is going to happen over the course of a week during her interview on KIOS-FM’s award winning show “Live & Local.”

It all starts on September 13th and runs through the 19th. Watch art come to life in the open air at the inaugural Heartland Plein Air Art Festival. You’ll spot nationally recognized artists painting across Douglas and Sarpy counties. Then browse and bid on fresh, one-of-a-kind works at the culminating exhibition and auction.

Deb explained during her chat with Mike Hogan that “Plein air” is a French term meaning “open air.” Unlike studio painting, plein air artists create their work outdoors, capturing the light, atmosphere, architecture, and natural beauty of a place in real time. This immersive approach results in vibrant, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect the true spirit of a community.

The festival culminates in a public exhibition and auction, where attendees can view the complete collection and purchase original works that showcase the beauty and character of the greater metro area. Each painting is created on-site during the festival, making every piece a unique and lasting tribute to the region.

You can check the Heartland Plein Air Festival website for a list of artists and events.