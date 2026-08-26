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Live & Local Omaha

Helping Seniors Navigate “The System” for 50 Years, Volunteers Assisting Seniors Continues to Advocate for Our Aging Neighbors

By Mike Hogan
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT
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At Volunteers Assisting Seniors (VAS) Nebraska, they are dedicated to empowering senior citizens by providing them with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their benefits. As Executive Director Toni Roberts discussed during her “Live & Local” interview with Mike Hogan, their mission is to enhance the quality of life for seniors through education and personalized assistance, ensuring they have the confidence to navigate complex systems with ease. And they have been doing that since 1976.

Some of the services they provide include Medicare Counseling (expert counselors provide personalized guidance to help seniors understand their Medicare options and choose the best plans for their needs), Homestead Exemption Assistance (they assist seniors in applying for the Homestead Exemption, helping them reduce property taxes and improve financial stability), Educational Workshops (to gain unbiased information on various topics, empowering seniors with the knowledge to make informed decisions), and Benefit Navigation (their team offers support in navigating the complexities of senior benefits, ensuring access to the resources they deserve).

More information can be found at https://www.vas-nebraska.org/.

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Live & Local Omaha live and local
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan