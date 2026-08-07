The Final 2026 Music at Miller Park Event Headlines Chad Stoner Band and Chad Chats with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan

It’s going to be a scorcher when Omaha’s beloved Chad Stoner Band takes the stage at Music at Miller Park! Rooted in R&B and gospel, the band’s singular sound is fueled by Chad Stoner’s stirringly soulful saxophone and voice, along with the groove and sophistication of organist/keyboardist Mitch Towne, guitarist Myles Jasnowski, bassist Jacob Sorenson, and drummer Jonathan Sanders. The band turns every performance into a vibe filled experience that’s slow-burning and deep-feeling.

This event is free and open to the public. Lawn opens at 5:00 PM - Preshow with BluesEd at 6:30 PM - Show at 7:30 PM

More information about the event can be found https://o-pa.org/learn-engage/music-at-miller-park/.