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Live & Local Omaha

The Final 2026 Music at Miller Park Event Headlines Chad Stoner Band and Chad Chats with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan

By Mike Hogan
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:51 AM CDT

It’s going to be a scorcher when Omaha’s beloved Chad Stoner Band takes the stage at Music at Miller Park! Rooted in R&B and gospel, the band’s singular sound is fueled by Chad Stoner’s stirringly soulful saxophone and voice, along with the groove and sophistication of organist/keyboardist Mitch Towne, guitarist Myles Jasnowski, bassist Jacob Sorenson, and drummer Jonathan Sanders. The band turns every performance into a vibe filled experience that’s slow-burning and deep-feeling.

This event is free and open to the public. Lawn opens at 5:00 PM - Preshow with BluesEd at 6:30 PM - Show at 7:30 PM

More information about the event can be found https://o-pa.org/learn-engage/music-at-miller-park/.

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Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan