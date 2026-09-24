Last Week of “Common Senses Festival” Shines Light on Disability Acceptance, Founder Kate Noble Weitz Explains

The mission of Common Senses is to explore and celebrate the uniqueness and commonalities of all of humanity with a focus on arts, science, and disability acceptance. Common Senses Convenes World-Renowned Artists, Writers, And Advocates For Two-Week Festival Aimed At Disability Acceptance. This year, the festival is running from September 13–27, 2026.

More than just a festival, Common Senses aims to launch a movement. It was founded and is led by Kate Noble Weitz, a former opera administrator whose son, at three years old, was diagnosed with autism. Kate, her husband, and son were abruptly met with the vast challenges of inaccessibility and insufficient services throughout Omaha and Nebraska. Kate sought to educate herself to approach the diagnosis, and to advocate for change in Omaha, from a place as thoroughly informed by research and strengths-based practices as by experience.

During her two-part interview on KIOS-FM’s award winning program “Live & Local,” Kate shared the origination story behind Common Senses, the creation of the festival in Omaha, and what a great opportunity this festival is for all of us to come together and simply enjoy the festivities that provide equal access to everyone.

The Common Senses Festival continues through September 27th. More information about events and schedule can be found at https://www.commonsensesfestival.org/2026-festival.