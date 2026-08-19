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Ambiology

An hour of ambient and experimental music to end the week.

On air Sundays at 10 p.m.

Ambiology

The Playlist

Every episode has a picture

A wall of cover art

Ambiology 66 Ambiology X Selah: Stay Awhile Ambiology 93 Ambiology 72 Ambiology 98 Ambiology 06-25-23 Ambiology 106 Ambiology 50 Ambiology 03-13-23 Ambiology 74 Ambiology 115 Ambiology 53

Joshua LaBure draws one for every hour he makes. A handful of them here, laid out by color.

See the whole wall

About the Program

Ambient and experimental music, an hour at a time, at the end of the week. Drone, modern classical, field recording and whatever else holds still long enough.

Joshua LaBure has been making the program since February 2023, and has made original artwork for every single episode.

LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, and also hosts KIOS at the Movies on Friday mornings.

Contact the Station

Hosted by

Joshua LaBure Joshua LaBure Filmmaker, producer and host

The Latest from Ambiology

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