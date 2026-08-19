Local Programs
Ambiology
An hour of ambient and experimental music to end the week.
On air Sundays at 10 p.m.
The Playlist
Every episode has a picture
A wall of cover art
Joshua LaBure draws one for every hour he makes. A handful of them here, laid out by color.
About the Program
Ambient and experimental music, an hour at a time, at the end of the week. Drone, modern classical, field recording and whatever else holds still long enough.
Joshua LaBure has been making the program since February 2023, and has made original artwork for every single episode.
LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, and also hosts KIOS at the Movies on Friday mornings.