About the Program

Swing, bebop, Latin jazz and the records coming out now. The program moves across the whole span of the genre rather than settling in one decade of it.

Chris Cooke has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday jazz hours at KIOS since 1996, and has been on Omaha radio since 1988.

The show keeps a standing commitment to the local scene, playing artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln and working with area organizations to flag the concerts worth knowing about.