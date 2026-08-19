© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Programs

Jazz with Chris Cooke

Jazz two nights a week, from the 1920s to this month's releases.

On air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Jazz with Chris Cooke

The Playlist

About the Program

Swing, bebop, Latin jazz and the records coming out now. The program moves across the whole span of the genre rather than settling in one decade of it.

Chris Cooke has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday jazz hours at KIOS since 1996, and has been on Omaha radio since 1988.

The show keeps a standing commitment to the local scene, playing artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln and working with area organizations to flag the concerts worth knowing about.

Contact the Station

Hosted by

Chris Cooke Chris Cooke Jazz host, KIOS since 1992

The Latest from Jazz with Chris Cooke

More Music on KIOS

Blues at Sundown Blues at Sundown Mondays at 7 p.m. Jazz with Mike Jacobs Jazz with Mike Jacobs Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The Omaha Sound The Omaha Sound Saturdays at 9 p.m. Ambiology Ambiology Sundays at 10 p.m.
See All Local Programs All Programs Support KIOS