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Blues at Sundown

The blues every Monday night, on KIOS since 1994.

On air Mondays at 7 p.m.

Blues at Sundown

The Playlist

About the Program

From Delta pioneers and Chicago legends to the artists carrying the tradition forward now, the show follows the music, the stories and the influences behind one of America's most important genres.

The program began on 4 October 1994 as Blues in the Afternoon. It still opens the same way, with Little Walter's "Juke."

Mike Jacobs found the blues as a student at Omaha Technical High School, working back from Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones to the artists who taught them. The KIOS studios stand in that same building today.

Contact the Station

Hosted by

Mike Jacobs Mike Jacobs Music Director, KIOS since 1988

The Latest from Blues at Sundown

More Music on KIOS

Jazz with Chris Cooke Jazz with Chris Cooke Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Jazz with Mike Jacobs Jazz with Mike Jacobs Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The Omaha Sound The Omaha Sound Saturdays at 9 p.m. Ambiology Ambiology Sundays at 10 p.m.
See All Local Programs All Programs Support KIOS