About the Program

From Delta pioneers and Chicago legends to the artists carrying the tradition forward now, the show follows the music, the stories and the influences behind one of America's most important genres.

The program began on 4 October 1994 as Blues in the Afternoon. It still opens the same way, with Little Walter's "Juke."

Mike Jacobs found the blues as a student at Omaha Technical High School, working back from Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones to the artists who taught them. The KIOS studios stand in that same building today.