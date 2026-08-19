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The Omaha Sound

New music from Omaha and the roads out of it, with Ariann Anderson.

On air Saturdays at 9 p.m.

The Omaha Sound

The Playlist

About the Program

Americana, indie rock, folk and alt country, with room for whatever else is being made here. Omaha musicians and national names in the same hour, every Saturday night.

Ariann Anderson grew up in a musical family and has been in and around the Omaha scene for years. She talks to the people making the music as often as she plays it.

An hour on Saturday night, and a standing argument that this city has a sound worth naming.

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Ariann Anderson Ariann Anderson Host, The Omaha Sound

The Latest from The Omaha Sound

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