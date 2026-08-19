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Jazz with Mike Jacobs

Jazz two nights a week, from the 1920s to this month's releases.

On air Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.

Jazz with Mike Jacobs

The Playlist

About the Program

Swing, bebop, Latin jazz and the records coming out now. The program moves across the whole span of the genre rather than settling in one decade of it.

Mike Jacobs has run the KIOS music library since 1996 and has been Music Director since 2002. He has been at the station since 1988.

The show keeps a standing commitment to the local scene, playing artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln and working with area organizations to flag the concerts worth knowing about.

Contact the Station

Hosted by

Mike Jacobs Mike Jacobs Music Director, KIOS since 1988

The Latest from Jazz with Mike Jacobs

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