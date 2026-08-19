About the Program

Swing, bebop, Latin jazz and the records coming out now. The program moves across the whole span of the genre rather than settling in one decade of it.

Mike Jacobs has run the KIOS music library since 1996 and has been Music Director since 2002. He has been at the station since 1988.

The show keeps a standing commitment to the local scene, playing artists from Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln and working with area organizations to flag the concerts worth knowing about.