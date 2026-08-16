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The Cover Wall

Ambient music doesn't have edges, and neither do these. Josh makes one for every hour he puts on air. A wash, a smear of paint, a photograph taken at the point where the light gives up. Line them up by color and they stop being a list of episodes and start being a single slow fade.

Every one of these is an hour

Ambiology

Ambient and experimental music with Joshua LaBure, Sundays at 10 p.m. on KIOS 91.5. The playlist from the most recent show, and the ones before it, are on the show page.

Go to the show page All local programs