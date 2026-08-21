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Sunday morning news on KIOS 91.5

Weekend Edition Sunday

Sunday morning news from NPR on KIOS 91.5.

Sundays, 7 to 9 a.m. Central

Weekend Edition Sunday

About the program

Weekend Edition Sunday first aired on 18 January 1987. Its weekly puzzle segment is run by Will Shortz, who was doing it for NPR before he became the crossword editor of the New York Times.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Weekend Edition Sunday every Sunday morning. It is the last of the news before the KIOS Sunday turns to talk and then to music.

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The rest of the KIOS Sunday

Sunday on 91.5 starts in the news and turns to talk and then to music. These are the hours that follow this one.