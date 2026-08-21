About the program

It started on Chicago commercial radio in 1993 and moved to public radio at WBEZ at the end of 2005. It is independent now, made in Chicago with Columbia College and carried by PRX, and there was a television version on WTTW back in 2004. The segment worth waiting for is Classic Album Dissection, which takes one record apart from end to end.

Sunday nights on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Two critics who do not always agree review the new records, and listeners call in to tell them they are wrong.