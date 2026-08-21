Music criticism on KIOS 91.5
Sound Opinions
Two critics, one record, rarely the same verdict.
Sundays, 8 to 9 p.m. Central
Listen to Sound Opinions
Whole shows and the odd single segment, newest first.
About the program
It started on Chicago commercial radio in 1993 and moved to public radio at WBEZ at the end of 2005. It is independent now, made in Chicago with Columbia College and carried by PRX, and there was a television version on WTTW back in 2004. The segment worth waiting for is Classic Album Dissection, which takes one record apart from end to end.
Sunday nights on KIOS 91.5 in Omaha. Two critics who do not always agree review the new records, and listeners call in to tell them they are wrong.
The rest of Sunday night
What is on once the arguing is over.