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The Last Call

Adventurous jazz, late on a Saturday night, with Chris Cooke.

On air Saturdays at 10 p.m.

The Last Call

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About the Program

Jazz that lives outside the mainstream. Free jazz and the players who opened it up, the electric records of the late sixties, and the musicians still working that edge now.

Chris Cooke has hosted The Last Call since it began on KIOS in January 1996, which makes it one of the longest-running programs on the station.

Two hours at the end of Saturday night, when there is room to play something long.

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Hosted by

Chris Cooke Chris Cooke Host, The Last Call and Jazz with Chris Cooke

The Latest from The Last Call

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Jazz with Chris Cooke Jazz with Chris Cooke Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Jazz with Mike Jacobs Jazz with Mike Jacobs Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The Omaha Sound The Omaha Sound Saturdays at 9 p.m. Ambiology Ambiology Sundays at 10 p.m.
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