Local Programs
The Last Call
Adventurous jazz, late on a Saturday night, with Chris Cooke.
On air Saturdays at 10 p.m.
The Playlist
About the Program
Jazz that lives outside the mainstream. Free jazz and the players who opened it up, the electric records of the late sixties, and the musicians still working that edge now.
Chris Cooke has hosted The Last Call since it began on KIOS in January 1996, which makes it one of the longest-running programs on the station.
Two hours at the end of Saturday night, when there is room to play something long.