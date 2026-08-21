European news on KIOS 91.5
Inside Europe
Europe reported from inside it, Sunday mornings on KIOS 91.5.
Sundays, 6 to 7 a.m. Central
Listen to Inside Europe
KIOS airs Inside Europe on Sunday mornings on 91.5. Deutsche Welle publishes the program as a podcast, and the most recent editions play right here.
About the program
Inside Europe is made by Deutsche Welle, Germany's international public broadcaster, and reaches American stations through PRX. It is a news magazine about European affairs, reported by correspondents based across the continent, covering politics and culture from inside the countries rather than from Washington.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Inside Europe on Sunday mornings. It is European news told to Europeans, which is why it covers things American coverage of Europe leaves out.
The rest of the KIOS Sunday morning
Sunday on 91.5 opens in Europe and works its way home through the news and into talk. These are the hours that follow this one.