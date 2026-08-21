About the program

Inside Europe is made by Deutsche Welle, Germany's international public broadcaster, and reaches American stations through PRX. It is a news magazine about European affairs, reported by correspondents based across the continent, covering politics and culture from inside the countries rather than from Washington.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Inside Europe on Sunday mornings. It is European news told to Europeans, which is why it covers things American coverage of Europe leaves out.