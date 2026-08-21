About the program

On the Media went on the air on 7 February 1993 under the title Inside Media and was rebuilt into its present form in 2001 at WNYC in New York. It reports on how the news is made, including its own, which makes it the rare program willing to take apart the story it just told you.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs On the Media on Sunday mornings. If you have ever finished a news story and wondered who decided you should hear it that way, this is the program that asks.