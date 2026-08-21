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Talk from WNYC on KIOS 91.5

On the Media

The press, examined by the press, Sunday mornings on KIOS 91.5.

Sundays at 10 a.m. Central

On the Media

Listen to On the Media

KIOS airs On the Media on Sunday mornings on 91.5. WNYC publishes the broadcast hour as a podcast and also puts out shorter pieces between shows, and the most recent of both play right here.

Every episode, from WNYC

About the program

On the Media went on the air on 7 February 1993 under the title Inside Media and was rebuilt into its present form in 2001 at WNYC in New York. It reports on how the news is made, including its own, which makes it the rare program willing to take apart the story it just told you.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs On the Media on Sunday mornings. If you have ever finished a news story and wondered who decided you should hear it that way, this is the program that asks.

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