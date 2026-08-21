About the program

Travel with Rick Steves began in 2005 and is produced in Edmonds, Washington, by Rick Steves' Europe. It is one of the few programs on public radio made and distributed by a private company rather than by a station or a network. Guests are travel writers, guides and people who live in the places under discussion, and listeners call in with questions about trips they are actually planning.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Travel with Rick Steves on Saturday afternoons. It is useful if you are going somewhere and good company if you are not.