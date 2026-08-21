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Travel on KIOS 91.5

Travel with Rick Steves

Travel talk and listener questions, Saturday afternoons on KIOS 91.5.

Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Central

Travel with Rick Steves

Listen to Travel with Rick Steves

KIOS airs Travel with Rick Steves on Saturday afternoons on 91.5. Rick Steves' Europe publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from Rick Steves

About the program

Travel with Rick Steves began in 2005 and is produced in Edmonds, Washington, by Rick Steves' Europe. It is one of the few programs on public radio made and distributed by a private company rather than by a station or a network. Guests are travel writers, guides and people who live in the places under discussion, and listeners call in with questions about trips they are actually planning.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Travel with Rick Steves on Saturday afternoons. It is useful if you are going somewhere and good company if you are not.

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More on KIOS this Saturday

Saturday afternoons on 91.5 run from the talk through the food and the science. These are the other places to find them.