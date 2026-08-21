About the program

Afropop Worldwide began in 1988, produced by World Music Productions in Brooklyn, and it was the first American public radio series devoted to this music. It won a Peabody Award, which called it "a dance party and master class." In 2019 the National Recording Preservation Foundation funded the digitization of the program's original field recordings and artist interviews.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Afropop Worldwide on Sunday afternoons. It covers Africa, the Caribbean and the Americas, with field recordings and concert tape rather than a playlist.