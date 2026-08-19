About the Program

Heartbeat is a KIOS conversation about medical science, research and the discoveries shaping the way we understand our health and the world around us, made in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Host Michael Lyon talks with the physicians, scientists and researchers behind that work about what they are learning, how they are learning it, and why it matters to the rest of us.

The broadcast segment airs Tuesdays on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio. The full conversation it is drawn from is published as a podcast, so what will not fit on the air is still there to hear.

Made in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.