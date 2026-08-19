© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Programs

Heartbeat

Michael Lyon talks with the physicians and scientists at UNMC about the work behind better health.

On air Tuesdays at 8:44 a.m. and 4:44 p.m.

Heartbeat

The Latest from Heartbeat

About the Program

Heartbeat is a KIOS conversation about medical science, research and the discoveries shaping the way we understand our health and the world around us, made in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Host Michael Lyon talks with the physicians, scientists and researchers behind that work about what they are learning, how they are learning it, and why it matters to the rest of us.

The broadcast segment airs Tuesdays on KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio. The full conversation it is drawn from is published as a podcast, so what will not fit on the air is still there to hear.

University of Nebraska Medical CenterMade in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Hosted by

Michael Lyon Michael Lyon Host, Heartbeat

More Local Programs on KIOS

Live & Local Live & Local Weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. KIOS Profiles KIOS Profiles Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the Movies Fridays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. More Than Hashtags More Than Hashtags Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
See All Local Programs All Programs Support KIOS