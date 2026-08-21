Music on KIOS 91.5
Tiny Desk Radio
The Tiny Desk concerts, on the radio, Saturday evenings on KIOS 91.5.
Saturdays, 7 to 8 p.m. Central
The newest Tiny Desk concerts from NPR Music
Videos from NPR Music on YouTube. See the whole playlist.
About the program
Tiny Desk Radio went on the air on 17 April 2025. It is made by NPR Music from the Tiny Desk Concerts recorded at NPR headquarters in Washington, where artists play at a desk in the middle of a working newsroom with no amplification worth speaking of. The desk is named after Tiny Desk Unit, a band NPR's Bob Boilen played in during the 1970s, so the program got its name two steps removed from the music.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Tiny Desk Radio on Saturday evenings. Each edition carries several performances, and the concerts you hear can also be watched at NPR.
More on KIOS this Saturday
Saturday evenings on 91.5 run from the talk into the music. These are the other places to find them.