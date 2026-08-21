About the program

Tiny Desk Radio went on the air on 17 April 2025. It is made by NPR Music from the Tiny Desk Concerts recorded at NPR headquarters in Washington, where artists play at a desk in the middle of a working newsroom with no amplification worth speaking of. The desk is named after Tiny Desk Unit, a band NPR's Bob Boilen played in during the 1970s, so the program got its name two steps removed from the music.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Tiny Desk Radio on Saturday evenings. Each edition carries several performances, and the concerts you hear can also be watched at NPR.