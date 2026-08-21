About the program

The Commonwealth Club was founded in San Francisco on 3 February 1903 as a nonpartisan public affairs forum, and it has been broadcasting its programs since 1924, which makes it the oldest continuous radio program in the United States. Theodore Roosevelt spoke to the Club in 1911. Speakers are not paid, and recordings of the programs are held in the archives at Stanford.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs the Commonwealth Club on Thursdays at noon. Whatever is being argued about nationally, it has usually been argued on this stage first.