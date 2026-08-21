Public affairs on KIOS 91.5
Commonwealth Club of California
Public affairs from the oldest broadcast in the country, Thursdays at noon on KIOS 91.5.
Thursdays, noon to 1 p.m. Central
Listen to the Commonwealth Club
KIOS airs the Commonwealth Club on Thursdays at noon on 91.5. The Club publishes its programs as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here. The feed also carries Climate One, which the Club produces.
About the program
The Commonwealth Club was founded in San Francisco on 3 February 1903 as a nonpartisan public affairs forum, and it has been broadcasting its programs since 1924, which makes it the oldest continuous radio program in the United States. Theodore Roosevelt spoke to the Club in 1911. Speakers are not paid, and recordings of the programs are held in the archives at Stanford.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs the Commonwealth Club on Thursdays at noon. Whatever is being argued about nationally, it has usually been argued on this stage first.
More conversation on KIOS
The Commonwealth Club is an hour of one argument, in front of an audience. These are the other programs on 91.5 built around people talking at length.