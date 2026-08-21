BBC World Service on KIOS 91.5
BBC Newshour
World news from the BBC, every weekday afternoon on KIOS 91.5.
Weekdays at 2 p.m. Central
Listen to Newshour
KIOS airs Newshour on weekday afternoons on 91.5. The BBC publishes the program as a podcast, and the most recent editions play right here.
Stories from the program
About the program
Newshour is the BBC World Service's main news program, broadcast live from Broadcasting House in London. It has been on the air since 1988. Every edition carries news on the hour and the half hour, reporting from the countries where the story is happening, and interviews with the people involved.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Newshour every weekday afternoon, so Omaha gets the day's world news an hour before All Things Considered turns to the news at home. If you want to keep up with what is happening outside the United States, this is the hour to listen.
More of the BBC on KIOS
KIOS carries the BBC World Service through the middle of the weekday and all the way through the night, which is unusual for a station this size.