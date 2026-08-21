About the program

Newshour is the BBC World Service's main news program, broadcast live from Broadcasting House in London. It has been on the air since 1988. Every edition carries news on the hour and the half hour, reporting from the countries where the story is happening, and interviews with the people involved.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs Newshour every weekday afternoon, so Omaha gets the day's world news an hour before All Things Considered turns to the news at home. If you want to keep up with what is happening outside the United States, this is the hour to listen.