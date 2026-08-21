About the program

1A comes from WAMU in Washington and is distributed by NPR. It started in 2017, and the name is a reference to the First Amendment. Each edition takes one subject and stays with it, with guests who know it and listeners who write in.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs 1A on weekday mornings, right before On Point. It is the part of the KIOS morning where the day's news stops being reported and starts being discussed.