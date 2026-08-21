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Talk from NPR on KIOS 91.5

1A

Conversation about the story everyone is arguing about, weekday mornings on KIOS 91.5.

Weekdays at 9 a.m. Central

1A

Listen to 1A

KIOS airs 1A on weekday mornings on 91.5. NPR publishes each edition as a podcast, and the most recent ones play right here.

Every episode, from 1A

About the program

1A comes from WAMU in Washington and is distributed by NPR. It started in 2017, and the name is a reference to the First Amendment. Each edition takes one subject and stays with it, with guests who know it and listeners who write in.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha's public radio station, airs 1A on weekday mornings, right before On Point. It is the part of the KIOS morning where the day's news stops being reported and starts being discussed.

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